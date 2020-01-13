Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 13)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

• Luke Tomlinson, Maple Grove, wrestling — Won 132-pound division with 5-0 record and four pinfall victories at Patrick Morales Memorial Tournament at Falconer. Currently 29-1 with 23 pins in sophomore season.

• Tyler Hunt, Grand Island, hockey — Tallied two goals and four assists as Vikings remained unbeaten with tie against Kenmore West and win at Churchville-Chili. Has eight goals and 20 assists through 11 games.

• Cal Shifflet, Williamsville East, basketball — Surpassed 1,000 career points by scoring 30 in win against Starpoint. Averaging 21.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for 9-2 Flames.

• Devonte Prince, Middle Early College, basketball — Averaged 21 points and 3.7 steals in three Yale Cup wins to keep Kats unbeaten in league play.

