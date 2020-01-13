SMITH, Dorothy I. (Burger)

SMITH - Dorothy I. (nee Burger) Of Kenmore, entered into rest January 11, 2020, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late William H. Smith; cherished mother of Patricia (Larry) Ramunno, Gary J. (Linda) and the late W. Michael; dearest "Nan" to Renee (Nathan) Raupp, Lindsay (Nicolas) Lorgnier, Allison (Dan'l Carroll), Heidi (Chris) Bucknam, Gary Jr. and loving great-"Nan" to Emma, Olivia, Henry, Theo, Elijah and Anna. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).