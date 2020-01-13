Sen. Schumer on Chris Collins: 'He should serve some time'

Sen. Charles E. Schumer said former Rep. Chris Collins should be sent to prison.

"Look, I think what he did was wrong," Schumer said Monday in Niagara Falls. "Anytime a politician violates the public trust, it's very serious, and so I hope he gets a sentence that's commensurate with the crime."

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, was asked during a news conference to comment on Collins' upcoming sentencing, scheduled for Friday, on charges of securities fraud and lying to the FBI. Collins resigned from Congress last year as part of the plea bargain.

And what of the possibility that Collins could be pardoned by President Trump?

"I guess I wouldn't comment on that until I saw it, but I think he should be sentenced and he should serve some time," Schumer said.

Last week, a presentencing report by federal probation officers recommended that Collins serve a year and a day in federal prison, along with supervised release after his jail time and a $200,000 fine.

The most he could serve for the crime is 57 months. Collins' attorneys, in a sentencing memo to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, argued for house arrest, community service and a fine.

Collins was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump for president in 2015.