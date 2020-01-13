Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 13, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and former local news anchor Nick Clooney, born on this date in 1934, “We don’t defeat evil by becoming evil.”

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – You’ll need to reserve your seat today to attend a discussion on “Human Trafficking: How Is It Affecting Us?” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road, Grand Island.

Leading the session, hosted by the American Association of University Women Buffalo Branch, will be Julie Palmer, executive director of People Against Trafficking Humans. Admission is free. To sign in, email aauwbuffaloprogram@gmail.com.

• • •

FIRST THINGS FIRST – Gina Siepierski, co-owner of Experimax Orchard Park – the Pre-Owned Pros, will be the guest speaker at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the first of a series of breakfast networking events in the large meeting room of the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road, West Seneca.

The hour-long program, hosted by the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce and Bryant and Stratton College, also includes five-minute presentations by representatives from ConnectLife, the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York and the West Seneca Sun. The free breakfast is open to West Seneca Chamber members and future members. Reservations are required. To save a place, call 674-4900 or email director@westseneca.org.

• • •

TALKING POINTS – Valley Community Association executive director Peg Overdorf, who led the effort to create Buffalo River Fest Park, is guest speaker in the free IMAGINE lunchtime lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “The World’s Greatest Structures.”

• • •

FEEL BETTER – Facilitator Mia Cara will conduct Reiki healing sessions, along with guided meditation and body readings, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Cost is $10. To sign up, call 332-4375.

• • •

HEY, KIDS! – Entries are now being accepted for the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association’s annual Buffalo Auto Show Poster Contest. It’s open to all students in grades K through 12 throughout Western New York. Every poster will be on display at the 2020 Auto Show Feb. 6 to 9 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and every student who enters will receive a complimentary student VIP ticket, plus a chance to win prizes.

Deadline for entries is Jan. 28. Posters should be mailed or delivered to the NFADA offices at 1144 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221. For contest rules and an entry form, visit the Buffalo Auto Show page on Facebook. For more info, call Tom Herrmann at 580-7181 or email tom@nfada.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bruce Johnstone, Colleen Marcello, Lian Bunny, Rita Rosol, Christine Gwitt, Matt Myers, John Polowy, Mike Nowak, Bob Bartus, Randy Bracewell, Mike Eisenhardt, Arianna Golpl, Sister Mary Marcia Rydzewski, Dan Bognar, Emily Lynn Howdyshell, Debbie Jones, Alex Wienke, Brianna Weyand and Shannon Goergen.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.