Paul Hamilton heads back on the road with the Sabres

WGR sports reporter Paul Hamilton has resumed traveling to Buffalo Sabres road games months after he was pulled off the road for the first time in recent memory.

In October, Hamilton told many people who have covered the Sabres that he was pulled off the road because of a corporate Entercom edict to save expenses.

The timing wasn’t great, because the Sabres had a strong start to the season that increased interest in the team.

It was unclear how much Entercom saved since Hamilton flew with the team as part of WGR’s rights deal to simulcast game coverage with MSG. When his absence was first reported, sources said it wouldn’t be surprising if Hamilton returned to the road later in the season.

Though the Sabres’ play has declined since their fast start, Hamilton is back traveling with the team now that the Buffalo Bills season is over.

