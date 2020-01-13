Share this article

NRG Energy has deal to sell Huntley site in Tonawanda

The Town of Tonawanda for months prepared to begin eminent domain proceedings against NRG Energy to take control of its former Huntley generating station. (Derek Gee/News file photo)
The owner of the former Huntley Generating Station has reached an agreement to sell the Town of Tonawanda industrial site.

NRG Energy is poised to sell the River Road property to a limited liability company tied to WarrenBrook Redevelopment, according to a statement to The Buffalo News from the energy company.

The statement did not provide details on who is behind WarrenBrook or what the prospective buyer plans to do with the site, beyond saying the firm has experience in reviving brownfield properties.

"This is an important step in the sales process," NRG Energy said. "Closing is contingent upon satisfactory due diligence and other matters."

Huntley closed in 2016 but NRG still provides untreated water to local industrial customers.

NRG's Huntley once paid nearly $6 million in school, town and county taxes, a number that has shriveled to just $515,000. The town last year began the process to acquire the property through eminent domain, but those proceedings were put on hold to allow a sale to go forward.

 

