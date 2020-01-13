My View: In times of tragedy, find the bright side

By Peter BonSey

A recent advice column spoke to how to grieve a pet’s passing. In some odd way, we as humans tend to initially think tragic, sad and painful things in a negative light. In the Monty Python film “Life Of Brian,” there’s a song with a very profound statement: “Always look on the bright side of life.”

I have now outlived four pet cats. As each passed we were sad, but we chose to look on the bright side. We found many wonderful, heartwarming memories. Sure, they were accompanied by tears, but the positives outweighed the negatives.

When death and tragedy creep into our lives, negativity can be an overwhelming first reaction. One should try to think about the good things the departed has shared with us. After all, our lives are only loaned to us. A loan that will one day be recalled.

When my father died I chose to look on the bright side. The good things by far surpassed the bad. Yes, he was gone but the things he taught me will never go away. The wonderfully happy moments and memories were so powerful they allowed the good to sit alongside the pain.

This man had lived through the Siege of Malta in World War II, battled through the hard times that postwar poverty brought down on his family, but he kept a cheerful and engaging disposition. The good things attributable to him are a supportive force for me. The bottom line is that the life that was on loan to my dad had come due. The bright side: He was freed from his private hell of Parkinson’s disease.

My mother’s death was caused by cancer. While expected, it was still a very difficult time, but I chose to look on the bright side. This incredible lady bore five children, losing two at and close to birth. She stood by my dad in every stressful situation and managed to maintain a wonderful sense of humor, which passed on to me. Her being brought joy to many.

Then I lost both brothers to cancer in one year. Once again I chose to look on the bright side. The younger brother was an amiable, lovable rogue. He enjoyed life to the fullest with an infectious personality. Though he lived to 65, he will always be in my memory my baby brother. Bright side: He is alive in my heart.

Now, my older brother is gone. Though we were estranged for more than 50 years, his daughter was able to kindle a connection between us. We had three years of a warm and loving reconnection. Sibling rivalry should be addressed. It would have been easy to regret those sadly lost years. Bright side: I relish and savor the three years of great joy we had together.

Whenever bad things happen to my wife and I, and many have, we find the positive. Like when our house caught fire. The bright side: We were home and discovered the fire quickly.

When I have a challenge I try to list the ways things could have been worse. If you take the opportunity to review those, your burden will seem lighter. The bright side is so much more comforting.

Peter BonSey, of Amherst, has learned to live with loss in his life.