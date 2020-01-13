MORRISEY, Brian J.

MORRISEY - Brian J. January 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearest father of James; son of Barbara (nee Mackowiak) and the late John Morrisey; brother of John (Cheryl), Kevin (Deborah), Timothy, Sean (Stacey) and the late Patrick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Wednesday, January 15 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service Thursday, January 16 at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo or The Lymphoma Society.