Lloyd Taco reports fire upstairs from Hertel location

Lloyd Taco's Hertel Avenue location was closed for roughly an hour Monday night after a fire was reported upstairs from the restaurant.

The restaurant tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Monday that the blaze was located in an apartment above the Taco Factory, located at 1503 Hertel Ave.

Lloyd said the restaurant received the OK to open back up roughly an hour after announcing the fire.

Hertel was blocked off from Washington Road to Sterling Avenue during the incident.