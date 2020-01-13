KeyBank extends funding for Delavan-Grider facade improvement program

A facade improvement program in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood proved popular, so KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, will keep funding it.

Key and the First Niagara Foundation initially made a $25,000 grant to Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York's Neighborhood Improvement Program in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood after Key opened a branch in the area. Residents could be reimbursed for eligible home repairs of up to $1,500.

The $25,000 grant was used up, so Key and the First Niagara Foundation will continue to fund the program. Homeowners interested in the program can visit Key's East Delavan branch or call Belmont Housing Resources at 884-7791.