KEENAN, Rose L. (Feraldi)

KEENAN - Rose L. (nee Feraldi)

January 11, 2020, age 95, beloved wife of the late Paul C. Keenan; loving mother of Paula (Kenneth) Koessler, John (Betsy), Peter (Deanna), Thomas (Jane) Keenan, Karen (David) Zamorski and the late Linda Miller and Jeffery (Susan) Keenan; cherished grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 19 and great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of the late Ferdinand, Lorenzo, Sondo, Michael, Mary, Carmel, Joseph, Johanna, Josephine, Ellen and Samuel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com