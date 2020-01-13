Home of the Week: A sweet ranch in Snyder

Nancy A. Gaglione, who runs Interior Design & Space Planning, calls her ranch home of three years in Snyder "a dream."

Here is how she described the place for The Buffalo News "Home of the Week" online feature, her second home since downsizing in 2013:

"Being in the design world is great fun. It's challenging and exciting to fulfill your clients' needs.

"Doing your own home is something else. The industry offers new products everyday! So much to see.

"After working and living in New York, Snyder seemed to be the best spot to call home. Living in a beautiful French Normandy built in 1928 for 32 years posed a challenge when I chose to downsize.

"First, a beautiful townhouse condominium in Amherst. Seemed right at the time! Gutted and made new, it was lovely. But as grandchildren came along, more space was needed.

"Opting not to buy a patio home with another HOA, I searched for a ranch. Wow, after 40-something homes, I found my dream house in Snyder.

"The space is deceiving from the outside. Large, wonderful windows and open space. It's a dream.

"I love to garden and this sweet ranch may possibly be the best place I have ever lived. It has it all – one floor, wonderful green space and a perfect neighborhood," she said.

