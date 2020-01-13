GM Tonawanda powers 2020 North American Car of the Year

The 2020 North American Car of the Year has Tonawanda-supplied horsepower.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which received the award at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, contains an engine produced at General Motors' Town of Tonawanda engine plant.

The awards for car, truck and utility vehicle of the year were chosen by a panel of 50 jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media in the United States and Canada. The Kia Telluride was named utility vehicle of the year, and the Jeep Gladiator won truck of the year.

“A mid-engine Corvette was a huge risk for Chevy’s muscle-car icon," said Henry Payne, auto critic for the Detroit News. "They nailed it. Stunning styling, interior, and performance for one-third of the cost of comparable European exotics."