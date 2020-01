Smiles at Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition

Four different stages helped narrow the pool to one at the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Finalists were evaluated by their talent performance, interview, red carpet showing and on-stage question. The overall winner, Nina Zesky, and three finalists – Nicole Golias, Jamie Hagerty and Madison Hanel – received scholarships to undergraduate or postgraduate education.