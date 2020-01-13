East Side real estate development education program accepting applications

Applications are being accepted for the first class of the Community-Based Real Estate Development Training Program, which will teach East Side building owners and community members how to plan for and implement a commercial real estate development project.

The program is part of the state's $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund.

Applications are due Feb. 21.

“The Community-Based Real Estate Development Training Program will ensure local input in improving the land and buildings along Buffalo’s East Side corridors," said Eric Gertler, Empire State Development's acting commissioner and president-designate.

Gertler said capital grants will be available to the program's graduates for renovating and reusing their property.

The curriculum is designed to provide an overview of the commercial real estate development process in Buffalo, including pre-development, construction management, property management, and financing the project from private and public sources.

To obtain an application, go to eastsideavenues.org/CBREDT. For additional questions, contact chiwuike@buffalo.edu.