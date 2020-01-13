Discovery of body leads to murder charges in Salamanca

Two Salamanca men have been charged with second-degree murder, following the discovery of the body of a man in a building on Waite Avenue Monday morning, Salamanca police reported.

Jeremiah Desjarlais, 35, and Derrick Marsh, 31, both of Waite Avenue, are held in Salamanca City Jail pending arraignment.

Police did not release the identity of the 38-year-old individual or provide any details about his death.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office was assisting in the investigation.