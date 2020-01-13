Cheektowaga police chief to retire – and take on duties in North Carolina

Cheektowaga Police Chief David J. Zack is scheduled to retire from the department on Feb. 3 and immediately take on duties as the chief of police in Asheville, N.C., according to a news release Monday.

Zack has 33 years of service with the Cheektowaga Police Department, and has spent the last nine as chief.

Under his leadership, the Cheektowaga Police Department received the National Federation for Just Communities Law Enforcement Leadership Award in 2016.

During his tenure, the department in 2015 introduced the first Fair and Impartial Police Training program in the state.

Throughout his career, Zack was appointed as administrative studies consultant to law enforcement agencies by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services from 2017 to the present. During the same period, he was appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to the New York State Municipal Police Training Council, among several other local, county and statewide committees and panels.