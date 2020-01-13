Cheektowaga man charged in shooting of Jim's Steakout manager

A Cheektowaga man has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly shooting a fast-food manager early Sunday morning, the Erie County District Attorney's office announced Monday.

Anthony B. Jones, 44, was arraigned before City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee on the felony assault charge.

Prosecutors say that at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Jones was involved in a verbal altercation with the manager of the Jim's Steakout restaurant at 3094 Main St. in University Heights. Jones is accused of shooting the manager in the back. Police said the manager is 30.

Prosecutors said the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center by a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle and that the victim remains hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

Jones is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $50,000.