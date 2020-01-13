CAMUS, Nancy E. (Schmelzer)

Unexpectedly on January 10, 2020, of Angola, New York. Dear wife of the late Alexander Camus; daughter of the late Guilbert and Lorraine (Roth) Schmelzer; mother of Gary, David (Lisa) Camus, Lori Fickel and Glenn Camus; grandmother of Gregory, Melinda (Pat) Coleman, Andrea (Eric) Pietras, Kaylee, Alexander, Emma, Ethan and Allie; great-grandmother of Owen and Adelyn; sister and best friend of Carol (Al) Peterson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola. "I'm okay, love you" XOXO.