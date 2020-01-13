Bills' Tre'Davious White honored by Pro Football Writers Association

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-AFC teams Monday.

White adds this honor to being chosen to the Pro Bowl for the first time and his first selection to the All-Pro team as a first-team choice by the Associated Press.

He was the only Bills player honored.

White, in his third season, tied for the NFL lead with New England's Stephon Gilmore and Minnesota's Anthony Harris with six interceptions.

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, White is the only cornerback since 2006 to have played 500-plus coverage snaps and not allow a touchdown while leading the NFL in interceptions. Gilmore allowed one touchdown, to the Bills' John Brown, in Week 16.

Also selected to the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams was Tennessee punter Brett Kern, a Grand Island native. He led the NFL with 37 punts inside the 20-yard line after dropping 39 inside the 20 in 2018. He averaged 47.1 gross yards per punt.

2019 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons*; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints*

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#

G –Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

T – Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

DT –Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams+; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks&

CB –Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots*; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills

S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

* – repeat selection from 2018

# – consecutive selections from 2017-19

& – consecutive selections from 2016-19

+ – consecutive selections from 2015-19

2019 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans*

WR – Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; DeAndre Hopkins#, Houston Texans

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

G – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens*

T –Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs#; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots*; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills

S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets*; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens&

P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans#

KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

* – repeat selection from 2018

# – consecutive selections from 2017-19

& – consecutive selections from 2015-19

2019 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons&; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints#

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#

G – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles#; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys^

T –David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers*; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints#

DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams+; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks*

CB – Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers

S – Anthony Harris, Minnesota Vikings; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings#

Special Teams

PK – Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

ST – J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

* – repeat selection from 2018

# – consecutive selections from 2017-19

& – consecutive selections from 2016-19

+ – consecutive selections from 2015-19

^ – consecutive selections from 2014-19