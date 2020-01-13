Bills' Tre'Davious White honored by Pro Football Writers Association

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-AFC teams Monday.
White adds this honor to being chosen to the Pro Bowl for the first time and his first selection to the All-Pro team as a first-team choice by the Associated Press.
He was the only Bills player honored.
White, in his third season, tied for the NFL lead with New England's Stephon Gilmore and Minnesota's Anthony Harris with six interceptions.
According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, White is the only cornerback since 2006 to have played 500-plus coverage snaps and not allow a touchdown while leading the NFL in interceptions. Gilmore allowed one touchdown, to the Bills' John Brown, in Week 16.
Also selected to the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams was Tennessee punter Brett Kern, a Grand Island native. He led the NFL with 37 punts inside the 20-yard line after dropping 39 inside the 20 in 2018. He averaged 47.1 gross yards per punt.
2019 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM
Offense
QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons*; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints*
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#
G –Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
T – Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
DT –Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams+; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks&
CB –Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots*; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills
S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Special Teams
PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
* – repeat selection from 2018
# – consecutive selections from 2017-19
& – consecutive selections from 2016-19
+ – consecutive selections from 2015-19
2019 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB – Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans*
WR – Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; DeAndre Hopkins#, Houston Texans
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
G – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens*
T –Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs#; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots*; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills
S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets*; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Special Teams
PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens&
P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans#
KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
PR – Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
* – repeat selection from 2018
# – consecutive selections from 2017-19
& – consecutive selections from 2015-19
2019 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons&; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints#
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#
G – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles#; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys^
T –David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers*; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
Defense
DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints#
DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams+; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks*
CB – Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers
S – Anthony Harris, Minnesota Vikings; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings#
Special Teams
PK – Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
ST – J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
* – repeat selection from 2018
# – consecutive selections from 2017-19
& – consecutive selections from 2016-19
+ – consecutive selections from 2015-19
^ – consecutive selections from 2014-19
Story topics: All-NFL team/ All-Pro/ Bills cornerbacks/ Tre'davious White
