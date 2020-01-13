LID victory sets up showdown with Williamsville

LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) set up Tuesday’s showdown against Williamsville in the WNY Girls Hockey Federation with its 11th straight win, an 8-2 triumph over Kenmore/Grand Island on Monday at Riverworks.

LID (11-0-0-0-1, 34 points) can clinch the Fed regular-season title with a victory over Williamsville (10-1-1-0-0, 31.5 points) in their 4 p.m. game at Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga. LID won the first meeting between the teams, 4-2, at Riverside on Dec. 9.

Freshman Kayla Buczkowski scored her first two varsity goals and Hailey Keppner, Jersey Phillips, Morganne Dee, Bethany Horvatits, Sydney Radecki and Amanda Cole had goals in the victory. Dylan Gorski played 30 minutes in goal for LID and stopped all 13 shots she faced.

Abigal Blair and Kaylynn Savoy scored for KGI (3-8-1-0-1).

Park wins at Aquinas

Coming off its weekend appearance in the Brooklyn Post Invitational in New York City, Park School boys basketball defeated Aquinas Institute in Rochester on Monday, 78-59. Park is ranked No. 2 among large schools in this week’s WNY poll.

Jalen Bradberry scored 30 points and John Orogun had 20 in Park’s second victory this season over Aquinas. The Pioneers won the first meeting, 72-53, in Amherst in December.

Sophomore Myles Blackwood had 17 for the Little Irish (7-5).

Quad-double for Holland’s Pikett

Sophomore Claire Pikett recorded the first quadruple double in Holland girls basketball history in an 84-48 ECIC IV victory over visiting Tonawanda. The 6-foot forward had 20 points, 17 rebounds, 11 steals and 10 blocked shots for the Dutchwomen (7-0, 4-0 ECIC IV).

High scorer in the game was another Holland star, senior guard Mya Kline, who scored 29 points, hitting six 3-pointers.

Iroquois, undefeated and leading ECIC II, gave Maryvale its first loss in the division, 65-41, in Elma.

Emily McLaughlin led the Chiefs with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Logan Street had 12 points for the winners.

Kyla Hayes, a seventh-grader, had 17 points for the Flyers, who fell to 6-2, 3-1 in ECIC III play.

East Aurora, which lost its league opener to Iroquois, moved into a tie with Maryvale for second place by doubling up Depew, 42-21, for its third win in a row in the division. Eight Blue Devils shared the scoring, led by Haley Potenza’s 11 points.

Wicks’ goal wins for Billies

Liam Wicks scored at 2:36 of overtime to give Williamsville South (9-4-0, 7-1-0) a 4-3 win over Grand Island (10-0-1-1, 6-0-1-1) in WNY Federation Divisonn 4 boys hockey at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls. Stephen Leone scored with 37 seconds left in regulation tie it for GI.

Tucker Leggett and Tyler Hunt scored to put Grand Island in front twice. The Billies tied each time on goals by Connor Browne and C.J. Wehr (power play). Ben Carey gave South a 3-2 lead with 4:09 left before Leone got the equalizer.

Graham signs with SUNY Canton

Shannon Graham of Nardin Academy signed her commitment to play soccer at SUNY Canton.