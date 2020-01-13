Share this article

Inbound Route 33 reopens after crash; motorists should be aware of freezing drizzle

Police and rescue crews on the scene at accident scene at the westbound Route 33 and the ramp to the Eastbound I-90. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Western New York drivers should be aware of the possibility of freezing drizzle during their Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Monday morning due to possible freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain. The advisory is in place until 1 p.m. for Niagara and Orleans counties; other counties had their advisory expire at 10 a.m.

A crash on the westbound Route 33 at the I-90 caused the closing of that major roadway into downtown for most of the morning commute The cause was not immediately reported.

NITTEC, which provides real-time traffic updates and border crossing information to travelers across Western New York and Southern Ontario, stated that Route 33 was closed just before 6 a.m. Several reports said the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer truck. NITTEC reported the roadway was reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

NITTEC also reported an early-morning accidents at Elm St. and the I-190 northbound, Millersport Highway and the I-290 and at Sheridan Drive and the I-190. All have since been cleared.

The patchy light freezing drizzle across Western New York could produce a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces, so drivers should exercise caution, the NWS stated.

"This will especially be the case for secondary roads and sidewalks," the NWS said of the possibility of glazed surfaces.

The City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works, according to a tweet by the Buffalo Police Department, had crews salting roadways throughout the city to combat the freezing drizzle.

The advisory is in place for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, Allegany and Genesee counties, along with several counties further east along Lake Ontario. Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties are not included in the advisory.

