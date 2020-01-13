ARNOLD, Robert C.

ARNOLD - Robert C. January 11, 2020, in Buffalo General Hospital, age 93, born in Niagara Falls on September 22, 1926, the son of Edward and Gertrude Angevine (Mason) Arnold. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marion (Phillips) Arnold; five children, Robert Charles (Marsha) Arnold of Baltimore, Cherille Panza of Lewiston, John E. (Donna M.) Arnold of the Town of Boston, Thomas (Cynthia) Arnold of Niagara Falls and Barbara (Blake Kobee) Basden of Tonawanda; 13 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Gemeta Shields, Marian Clifton and Edward Arnold. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, where Funeral Services, with Military Honors, will be held following the visitation at 8 PM. The interment will be private in Bath National Cemetery