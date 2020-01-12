WHYTE-WALTERS, Gladys E. (Ginnery)

Whyte-Walters - Gladys E. (nee Ginnery)

Of Albion, entered into rest January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of William J. Walters III "Trey" / "Jake"; devoted mother of Sheila Altemus, David (Kim) Whyte and Charles Whyte; cherished grandmother of Jessica, David (Leah), Jonathan (Maeve), Joseph, Jenna, Steven, Daniel and Jeffrey (Lynae); fond great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com