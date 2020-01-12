WHITTALL, Nancy L. (DeMass)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest January 10, 2020, beloved wife of the late Edward G. Whittall; devoted mother of Garrett (Marie), Sabrina Rowan, Cindy (Larry) Krueger, Darren (Karen), Ginger (Kris Dean), Tammy (Paul) Bartlett and Wendy; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Rob), Larry (Katie), Thomas (Lindsay), Darren (Patty), Nick, James, Garrett, Brent, Blake, Alexandra and Logan; adored great-grandmother of Alonna, Ariella and Reed; dear sister of Mildred (late Richard) and the late Karl and Fay; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUENRAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM, for a gathering in Nancy's memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com