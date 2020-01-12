Whitecaps put up eight on Beauts, who lose seventh in row

Minnesota scored five even-strength goals in the third period, turning a one-goal game into an 8-2 rout by the Whitecaps over the Buffalo Beauts in their National Women’s Hockey League game on Saturday night at Tria Arena in St. Paul, Minn.

It was the seventh straight loss for the Beauts, who have not won since a 6-2 win over the Connecticut Whale on Nov. 30.

Buffalo had closed to 3-2 on a goal by Becky Bowering at 15:48 of the second period. It stayed that way until the middle of the third period. Then Meaghan Pezon and Nicole Schammel scored goals with a 29-second span. Then Allie Thunstrom, Lisa Martinson and Sydney Baldwin added goals for the final margin.

Audra Richards gave Minnesota 1-0 first period lead when she scored at 15:16. Corinne Buie of the Beauts tied it on the power play at 6:14 of the second period with Taylor Accursi and Marie-Jo Pelletier assisting. Richards’ second goal of the game made it 3-1 at 8:38 of the middle period before Bowering’s goal.

Buffalo was outshot, 41-29. Mariah Fujimagari had 33 saves for the Beauts. Former Beaut Amanda Leveille had 27 saves for the Whitecaps.

The two teams will meet again at 2 p.m. today. Minnesota will visit Northtown Center in Amherst for a two-game series against the Beauts on Feb. 22 and 23.