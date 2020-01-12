Deaths Death Notices
WHITE, Louise V. (Petricca)
WHITE - Louise V. (nee Petricca)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest January 10, 2020, loving and devoted mother of Michele A. White; daughter of the late Romolo and Mary Petricca; dear sister of Mary Ann (Santino) Carnevale and the late Victoria (Ernie) Walker; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to People, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneral.com
