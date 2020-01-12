WHITAKER, Robert M.

WHITAKER - Robert M. Of Arcade, NY, January 8, 2020. Son of Robert P. and Rhoda (nee Ginger); brother to Jeffrey, Lynn (John) Doyle and Julie Suarez; loving father to Jacqueline M. Whitaker; loving grandfather to Cameron J. Mankins; loving partner to Betsy Monier-Williams; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, January 16 1-3 and 5-7 PM; Friday, January 17 2-4 and 6-8 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade (585-492-2890) where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 18, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made to Arcade VFW Post #374 or Arcade Elementary School PBIS. Please share your condolences at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com