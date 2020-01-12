VOLK, Alfred M.

VOLK - Alfred M. Of West Seneca, age 94. January 9, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Kretz) and the late Josephine (nee Mauerhofer) Volk; devoted father of Russell (Gerri) Volk, Kathleen (Gary) Underwood and Lynda (James) Gordon; loving grandfather of Michael (Jeanette) Volk, Kelly Underwood, Greg Underwood, Erik Gordon and Heather Gordon; great-grandfather of Marissa, Miranda, Khloe and Bryson; dear brother of the late Richard Volk. Private Services were held. Mr. Volk was a Proud U.S. Navy veteran and a retired Buffalo Police Officer.