UMHAUER - Joseph C. January 9, 2020. Husband of the late Donna (nee Elder) Umhauer; father of Sara (Kerry) Hall and Genna Umhauer; grandpa of Skylar; son of the late Jacob and Helen (nee Wilson) Umhauer. Family will be present for Memorial visitation on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Services on Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to the VAMC. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com