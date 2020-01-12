TIMM, Margaret G. (Teichmann)

TIMM - Margaret G. (nee Teichmann)

December 23, 2019, of North Evans, New York. Beloved wife of the late William J. Timm; dear mother of Gloria (Rick) Bykowicz, Deborah Wagner; the late Noreen Gawron and Gordon Wagner; grandmother of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of Beverly Teichmann, Pauline (Paul) Ryerse, and the late James, Robert, and Paul (Dolly) Teichmann; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM, at the Latimore-schiavone Funeral Home, Inc., 8434 North Main St., Angola, NY, where Services will follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, Memorial Contributions may be made to Camp Good Days, in Margaret's memory.