SWINGLE - James N. Of Alden, NY, January 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Norman and Arlene Swingle; dear brother of Peggy (Al) Dupra, Ron (Lynn) Swingle, Douglas (Barb) Swingle and Sandy (Charlie) Carson; also survived by three nieces. No prior visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Saturday, January 18th at 10 AM. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com