Sutfin, Carol (Visser)

Sutfin - Carol J. (nee Visser)

January 6, 2020, of Hamburg, NY (formerly of Syracuse, NY), beloved wife of Richard D. Sutfin; devoted mother of Donald (Nancy) and late Michael Sutfin; cherished grandmother of Emma and Carleigh Sutfin; loving sister of Janet (Thomas Leo) Stephenson, Betty (Jack) Marshall, William (Kay), Norb (Brenda), and Edward (Debbie) Visser; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be invited to a visitation and memorial service in the Spring. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com