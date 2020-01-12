SUPRINICK, Marie A. (Winiarski)

January 10, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Harry S. Suprinick; loving mother of Mary Catherine (Kenneth) O'Connor and Valeria A. Maving; cherished grandmother of Christina (Joshua), Nathaniel, Abigail and Hannah; adored great-grandmother of Luka, Caleb, Cherubina and Maddelena; dear sister of James Winiarski and the late Edward (Mary) Winiarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM and Tuesday from 10-11 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harry Suprinick Scholarship at Michigan Tech. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com