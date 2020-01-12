STEFANIAK, Shirley (Boryszak)

Unexpectedly January 5, 2020, age 62. Loving wife of Robert; dear mother of Renee (Scott) Frazier and Tracie Stefaniak (Jon Millman); sister of Barbara (Mike) Stengel, Doreen (David) Garbacz, and the late Judy (Norman) Skowronski and Nancy (Pete) Sawynsky; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com