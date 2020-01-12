SHEFFIELD - Rick It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family announces the passing of Rick Sheffield, a health issue hiking in Maui, Hi. at the age of 62 years, December 11, 2019. Rick was one of a kind. A dry wit, a kind heart, good humor and adventurous spirit. He was easily loved by all us that were lucky enough to have him in our life, treasure the memories. A loving husband to Sheila (Ryan) of Maui, and beloved father of Allie (Honolulu) and Ryan (Maui). Predeceased by his father

Donald Sheffield and mother Miriam Mosher Sheffield. Rick had a passion for nature. He was a hard worker, well-respected businessman and good friend. Rick started growing Sheffield's Seed Co. in 1978, it became his lifelong work. Rick had a busy, full life of family, friends, fun and travel. He will be sadly missed by his brother Bob and wife Dorall (Hamburg NY) and his dearly loved nieces, nephews and family members as well as his many families,

Ryan Family, Seed Company Family, ISF Family, Hamburg Family. "Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, Your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts." A Celebration of Rick's life will be held in the Spring. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations to the Nature Conservancy in Rick's name would be greatly appreciated. https://support.nature.org/site/Donation2?15000.donation=form1&df_id=15000&resultid=7TV( Rick Sheffield,

Maui HI) Notify for Donation: Sheila

Sheffield, 3408 Hookipa Place, Kihei, HI 96753 email: sheilaallieryan@gmail.com. Will be deeply missed by his dog and hiking buddy Ruby.