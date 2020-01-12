SCHULER, Patricia E. (Schmauss)

Age 81 of Cheektowaga, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J., devoted mother of James (Luann) and Richard (Melanie); dearest grandmother of Greg, Lindsay, Mitchell and Shannon. There will be no prior visitation and a private interment will be held at St. Matthews Cemetery in West Seneca. To honor Patricia, kindly consider a donation to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. You may sign the online guest book at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home