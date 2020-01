ROBINSON, Deacon Dan H., Sr.

ROBINSON - Deacon Dan H., Sr. Departed this life January 8, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1pm at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., where a Celebration of Life will follow at 2 PM. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com