RESIAK, Helen (Rozewicz)

RESIAK - Helen (nee Rozewicz)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Resiak; devoted mother of Stella (Daniel) Webb-Siepierski, Lucy (John) Macpherson-Gallagher and Diane (Robert) Bukowski; cherished grandmother of Michelle Detwiler, Jennifer Detwiler-Zangerle, Christopher Macpherson, Rachel Bukowski-Beres, Sara Blair and the late Michael Detwiler and Scott Macpherson; great-grandmother of nine and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Apolonia Rozewicz; dear sister of Vince Rozewicz and Wallace Rozewicz; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday (January 17) from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, 389 Peckham St., Buffalo on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com