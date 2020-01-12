RAPNICKI, Sister Mary David, FSSJ

Rapnicki - Sister Mary David, FSSJ Sister Mary David died peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Francis Park, in the 88th year of life and the 70th year of religious life. Sister David is survived by her sister, Sister M. Bertina, FSSJ; her sister-in-law Susan Rapnicki and nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3-6:30 PM at St. Francis Park, Hamburg, NY, where a Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Chapel on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph in memory of Sister Mary David Rapnicki. No eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the human heart conceived, what God has prepared for those who love God. ~ 1 Cor. 2:9