POTTER, Bruce N.

POTTER - Bruce N. Age 72, of Wheatfield, NY, on January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean "Jeannie" (Watson) Potter and father of his deceased daughter, Georgette "Jet" Potter and daughter, Billiejo Potter. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by siblings, Albert E. (Lovina) Potter Jr. and Charles Potter. A memorial service where the Gospel of Jesus Christ will be made known, honoring Bruces' life and offering salvation to all, will be on Wednesday, January 15th at 3:00 PM in the Andrews Chapel at The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville, NY, with family friend and Pastor, David Kennedy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to The Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. To share condolences and view his full obituary, visit GOODLANDERCARES.com