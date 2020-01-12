Share this article

Police charge Cheektowaga man in shooting early Sunday

Buffalo police on Sunday charged a Cheektowaga resident in an early morning shooting.

Anthony Jones, 44, faces a felony charge of assault in connection with the shooting at 4:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Main Street, a police spokesman said.

Detectives said a 30-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the leg during a dispute with another man. A short time later, officers arrested Jones.

The victim was treated at Erie County Medical Center and released, said police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Matthew Spina

