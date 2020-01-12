POKORNOWSKI, Anna (Nieczpiel)

January 11, 2020, beloved wife of the late Edwin; devoted mother of James (Kathleen) and Robert Pokornowski; loving grandmother of Christopher (Valerie Klug, fiance;e), Alec and James Pokornowski; dearest sister of Walter (Audrey) Niecpiel and the late Sophie (late Henry) Kargul, late Anthony (Brenda) Nieczpiel, late Florence (late Michael) Wantuch and the late Helen (late Julius) Oleski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria Ave.) on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com