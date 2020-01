O'DAY, Katherine Noel

O'DAY - Katherine Noel Of Buffalo, December 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Noel O'Day, daughter of David Willbern and Beaufort Willbern, wife of Frank Coppola. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Gathering in Katherine's Memory at the Allen Street Hardware Cafe; (Back Room), 245 Allen Street, Buffalo, on Saturday, January 18, from 5 - 8 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel).