O'CONNOR, Marian E.

O'CONNOR - Marian E. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest January 9, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Francis and Vivian O'Connor; dear sister of Janet Serota, Francis Edward (Dorothy) O'Connor, Marjorie (Steven) Mink, Kathleen O'Connor, Kevin (Debra) O'Connor, Terence P. MD (Gale MD) O'Connor, late Philip (late Kathryn) O'Connor and late Dennis O'Connor; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., for a gathering in Marian's Memory on Friday, January 17th from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning, (January 18th), at 10 o'clock at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4536 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com