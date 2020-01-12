O'CONNOR, Kum Bun (Chung)

Of Tonawanda, NY, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. O'Connor; dearest mother of Donald (Julie) and Michael (Donna) O'Connor; grandmother of Claire, Christopher, Leah, Ava, and Sophia O'Connor; also survived by family in South Korea. No prior visitation. Private services. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com