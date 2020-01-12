O'CONNOR, Adeline J. (Whitlock)

Age 92, our wonderful mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, on December 31st, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph P. O'Connor. She is survived by two children, Kenneth (Maureen) O'Connor and Darlene (David) Fazio; six grandchildren, Teresa (Jack) Leatherbarrow, Joseph (Karisa) O'Connor, Elizabeth (David) Vasquez, Kevin (Natalie) O'Connor, Todd Fazio and Stacey (Patrick) Herlan; ten great-grandchildren; her sister Frances (late William) Hecker and nieces and nephews. Adele was a registered nurse, serviced in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, a talented artist, and worked actively in her home parish. A lifetime supporter of education and research, Adele selflessly donated her body to UB School of Medicine. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Adele's home parish, Saint Martin of Tours on January 25th, 2020 at 9:30 am. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon afterwards, please RSVP. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com