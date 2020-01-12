NORRIS, Earl D. "Todd"

January 6, 2020, of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved husband of Charleen (nee Lawless) Norris; loving father of Timothy (Melissa) Norris and Kevin (Jamie Lynn) Norris; cherished grandfather of Cole, Logan, Briana, Adalynn, McKenna and Elise; dear brother of Bret (Maryjane) Norris, Cheryl (David) Schrader and the late Karen Stehley; also survived by many nieces and nephews; a Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11AM, at the Clarence Center Fire Hall, 9415 Clarence Center Rd. Please share online condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com