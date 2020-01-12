NOON, Adeline G. (Franzek)

Entered into rest December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis Noon; devoted mother of Francis (Donna) Noon Jr., Norman (Barbara) Noon, and Nancy (Kevin) Beale; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Theodore and Rose Franzek; dearest sister of Dolores (late Leonard) Zabrocki; and the late Raymond (late Eugenia) Franzek, late Theodore (late Dorothy) Franzek. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Harris Hill, on Monday, (January 20) at 10:30 o'clock. Adeline served with the Buffalo Police Department for 17 years. Arrangements by lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com