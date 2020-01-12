NIEDUZAK, John "Janusz"

Nieduzak - John "Janusz"

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 10, 2020, two months shy of his 101st birthday. Janusz was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Krystyna, who passed away in June of 2017. He is survived by his three children, John R. (Nancy Sullivan), Dr. Thaddeus R. (Jodi) and Isabelle C. (Peter) Wozniak; nine grandchildren Jennifer Comisso, Alexander (Kelly) Nieduzak, Jonathan Nieduzak, Giles Wozniak, Jacob Wozniak, Lucas Wozniak, Zenon Nieduzak, Zarek Nieduzak, Tymon Nieduzak; six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, including Stella Lochanski. Janusz was born on March 20, 1919, to the late Daniel and Tekla (nee: Skalski) Nieduzak in Ruda Zurawiecka located in the province of Lwow, Poland. He was the youngest of six children. His siblings included the late Maria, Michal, Katarzyna, Jozef, and Anna Nieduzak. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), on Tuesday at 8:15 AM and at St. Casimir's Church at 9 AM. Mr. Nieduzak was a WWII veteran, who took part in the ferocious Battle of Monte Cassino. The long-time Commander of Polish Veterans of WWII Post # 33 (SPK), John was a Machinist for Worthington Corporation for over 25 years and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Casimir's Church. He was a devoted loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He treasured his family, his homeland and his adopted country. He encouraged his children to strive for a good education, be productive citizens and to never forget their roots or traditions. He will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to St. Casimir's Church or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Visitation Monday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com